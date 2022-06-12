UConn loses game 2 of super regional at Stanford to force game 3

With their backs against the wall, Stanford held UConn baseball’s bats in check on Sunday night in an 8-2 win that forces a rubber match on Monday night with a spot in the College World Series on the line.

UConn didn’t get much going after the first two innings. The Huskies hit 2-17 with runners on base and 1-7 with runners in scoring position on the night.

The Huskies fell behind early due to a less-than-stellar start from Austin Peterson. The UConn staff ace allowed seven of the eight runs scored by Stanford in the first two innings and was ejected from the game after getting pulled and exchanging words with the umpire.

As a result of this ejection, Peterson will serve a four-game suspension and miss the majority of the College World Series, should the Huskies get that far.

After Peterson exited the game, Cole Chudoba stepped up and provided a steady hand, with 5 2⁄3 innings of one-run ball that gave the Huskies a chance to answer the early Stanford barrage, but an answer never came.

UConn scored in the first inning, starting with a double from Erik Stock who was driven home by a Ben Huber single, and in the second, with a David Smith double to center field to make it 8-2. But runners left on base in both frames presented missed opportunities to keep up with the Cardinal offense and to make matters worse, the Huskies would have just one hit in the final seven innings of the game.

The Huskies will have another shot at securing a place in Omaha tomorrow. The game time depends on the result in the Corvallis regional. If Oregon State ties its series at 1-1, UConn will play Stanford at 4 p.m. on Monday. If Auburn closes out the Beavers, the game will take place at 7 p.m.