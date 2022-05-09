UConn men’s hockey picks up commitment from ‘05 defenseman Brady Smith

UConn men’s hockey’s defensive corps got a boost over the weekend as the team picked up a commitment from Brady Smith. An ‘05 prospect from Prince Alberta, Saskatchewan, Smith is listed at 6-foot-3, 170 pounds with a right-handed shot.

Smith was drafted by the Vancouver Giants of the WHL, a major juniors league, but chose the college route instead. He’ll play for the BCHL’s Penticton Vees next season, one of the top junior hockey organizations in North America.

“Choosing the college route is an avenue that I thought would be the best for me in the long run,” Smith told the Penticton Herald.

Not only does Smith have impressive size at 6-foot-3, he’s also regarded as a strong skater who can get himself around the ice.

“It is very rare to find a player of Brady’s size that can skate as well as he can,” Vees assistant general manager and coach Steve Cawley said via the Penticton Herald.

A source also noted that Smith has “great offensive instincts and sees the ice well” and has the potential to be a future NHL Draft pick. As an ‘05 prospect, Smith is likely a year or two away from coming to UConn.