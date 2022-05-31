Notebook: UConn women’s basketball to face Division II Kutztown in preseason

UConn women’s basketball’s 2022-23 schedule is beginning to come together. On Saturday, the Manchester JI’s Carl Adamec reported that the Huskies will face Division II Kutztown University in an exhibition contest in addition to a closed-door scrimmage against a Division I opponent.

It’s the same preseason format that UConn used last season when it hosted Boston College in a closed-door scrimmage and took on Fort Hays State at Gampel Pavilion on Nov. 7.

Kutztown University is located in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, just outside of Allentown. The Bears are coming off a 26-7 campaign in which they reached the NCAA Tournament but fell in the opening round. Kutztown is coached by Janet Malouf, who played at Rutgers from 1985-89.

Last Wednesday, UConn announced it will play Florida State in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena on Dec. 18. The Huskies have one opening left on their non-conference schedule.

Big East swaps format

During the Big East spring meetings, the conference made a change to its women’s basketball schedule. Instead of a Friday-Sunday format, it’ll be a “midweek-weekend rotation,” according to a release from the league.

This should allow for more flexible scheduling, which could, in theory, improve viewership, attendance and television exposure.

KK Arnold left off USA U17 team

2023 UConn commit KK Arnold missed out on the USA U17 World Cup team after a concussion prevented her from fully participating in trials over the weekend.

A concussion kept me from completing try-outs this time around. Nevertheless I’m blessed for the opportunity and to even be invited again . Congratulations to all the girls that are still competing! A lot of talent out there. pic.twitter.com/ZunsLBbrNw — Kamorea “KK” Arnold (@Kamorea_2023) May 31, 2022

A 5-foot-10 guard in the class of 2023, Arnold committed to UConn in Nov. 2021 over Baylor, Louisville, Notre Dame and South Carolina, among others.

Meanwhile, Ashlynn Shade, the Huskies’ other 2023 commit, will compete in USA Basketball’s U18 national team tryouts along with incoming freshman Ice Brady. Trials will began on Tuesday, May 31 and the 12-player team will be announced on June 3.

Speaking of the two commits, ESPN recently updated its 2023 women’s basketball recruiting rankings. Arnold moved up one spot to No. 7 while Shade dropped from No. 5 to No. 6.

UConn’s practice court resurfaced

The Huskies summer workouts will kick off this week with UConn’s Summer Session I term beginning on Tuesday. While the team was off, its court in the Werth Champions Center was resurfaced. Aaliyah Edwards revealed the minor news on Instagram.