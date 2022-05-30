NCAA Tournament: UConn baseball tabbed as 3-seed in College Park Regional

After winning both the Big East regular season and tournament championships for the second season in a row, UConn baseball knows its regional fate.

The Huskies (46-13, 16-5 Big East) are the 3-seed in the College Park Regional, hosted by No. 15 Maryland out of the Big Ten (45-12). They will be joined by 2-seed Wake Forest of the ACC (40-17-1) and 4-seed LIU (37-19) out of the NEC.

Jim Penders’ crew has made each of the past four NCAA Tournaments, including the Regional Final in 2018 and 2019, but has not made a Super Regional since 2011.

Along with UConn, Northeast teams to make a Regional include Columbia (Blacksburg Regional), Binghamton (Stanford Regional), Hofstra (Chapel Hill Regional), Canisius (Coral Gables Regional), in addition to the aforementioned Long Island Sharks.

Louisville, which is hosting a Regional as the No. 12 overall seed, is the only team the Huskies matched up with during the regular season to make the NCAA Tournament.

Broadcast and schedule information will be released soon.