UConn women’s basketball to play Florida State at Mohegan Sun on Dec. 18

UConn women’s basketball will face-off against the Florida State Seminoles in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase on Dec. 18 at Mohegan Sun, the team announced on Wednesday. Iowa State and Villanova will feature as the second matchup in the event.

“We look forward to playing at Mohegan Sun every season. The Basketball Hall of Fame always puts on a great event with great games,” Geno Auriemma said in a release. “It should be another exciting experience this year in the Women’s Showcase.”

The Huskies are a perfect 9-0 all-time against the Seminoles, including a 73-49 victory in the 2015 Hall of Fame Showcase at Mohegan Sun. Their most recent meeting came in the 2016-17 season opener, when UConn squeaked out a 78-76 victory on the road to extend its winning streak to 76 games.

Last year, Florida State made the NCAA Tournament as an 11-seed, where it fell to fellow 11-seed Missouri in the First Four. The Seminoles finished the campaign with a 17-14 record in head coach Sue Semrau’s final season. She’s been replaced by Brooke Wyckoff, the team’s associate head coach who also took over in 2020-21 when Semrau took a year-long leave of absence to care for her ailing mother.

According to UConn, donors and season ticket holders can purchase tickets now by logging onto their account. Public tickets go on sale Sept. 9.

Florida State is UConn’s seventh non-conference matchup for next season. The Huskies will host South Carolina and NC State, travel to Notre Dame, Tennessee and Texas, and travel to Portland for PK85, where they’ll play two games against a field that includes Iowa, Duke and Oregon State. That leaves UConn with one more non-conference slot available.