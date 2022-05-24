UConn baseball swept by Georgetown in regular season finale

UConn baseball’s hopes of an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament were dealt a serious blow this weekend after a sweep at the hands of a resurgent Georgetown team in the final series of the regular season.

The Huskies were blown out in the first game and Georgetown walked off games two and three to earn its spot in the Big East tournament. Prior to this weekend, UConn hadn’t lost a series since Texas Tech in 2021, and the loss broke the Huskies’ streak of 22 consecutive series wins.

Friday: Georgetown 13, UConn 2

UConn gave up 14 hits, including seven home runs in the blowout loss, the Huskies’ largest of the season. UConn ace Austin Peterson allowed a season-high 11 hits.

Shortstop Bryan Padilla and center fielder T.C. Simmons both recorded multi-hit games, but it wasn’t nearly enough as Georgetown beat the Huskies the way they beat up on the rest of the Big East.

Every Georgetown player recorded a hit, and seven out of the nine recorded extra-base hits.

Saturday: Georgetown 14, UConn 13

UConn’s bats showed up in the second game, but Georgetown eeked out a 14-13 victory in 10 innings.

Georgetown hopped out to a 3-1 lead after two innings, but the Huskies stormed back in the third and fifth to take a 5-3 lead. The two teams traded blows until the eighth inning, when a pair of home runs from Georgetown pushed the lead to 12-8.

The Huskies stormed back in the top of the ninth to take a 13-12 lead after a pinch-hit, bases-clearing double from Matt Garbowski. But Georgetown hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to send it to extra innings, and then won in the bottom of the 10th with a walk-off double.

Sunday: Georgetown 6, UConn 5

UConn led for the majority of the game on Sunday afternoon but fell once again to a walk-off that capped a late-inning comeback for the Hoyas.

The Huskies were up 3-1 in the sixth inning but stranded nine runners in the first three innings. Georgetown rattled off four straight runs in the sixth and seventh to take a 5-3 lead.

UConn stormed back in the eighth with a sacrifice fly from Matt Donlan and an RBI single from Korey Morton, but the Hoyas walked it off once again in the ninth, with a sacrifice fly after loading up the bases off three-straight walks.

What’s Next

With a strength of schedule in the low-180s and just a single Quad 1 win, UConn is quickly looking at an uphill battle to make the NCAA tournament. Postseason play for the Huskies begins on May 26 at 2:30 p.m. against Georgetown, the very team that they struggled against this weekend.