Jonquel Jones had 15 points while Alyssa Thomas had 13 as the Connecticut Sun beat the Atlanta Dream, 94-78, in a WNBA exhibition game at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on May 1, 2022.

Former UConn Huskies women’s basketball player Megan Walker had just two minutes in 19 minutes of action. Tiffany Hayes was not with the the Dream.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

