UConn men’s hockey associate head coach Joe Pereira leaving for BU

UConn men’s hockey associate head coach Joe Pereira is leaving the program to become an assistant at Boston University, multiple sources confirmed to The UConn Blog. An alumnus of BU, Pereira had been an assistant with the Huskies since 2013, when Mike Cavanaugh took over at UConn. He was promoted to associate head coach in 2018.

Now, Pereira will return to his alma mater and join the staff of new head coach Jay Pandolfo. The West Haven, Connecticut native played for the Terriers from 2007 to 2011 and helped capture the Beanpot, Hockey East regular season and tournament titles as well as the national championship in 2009.

Pereira began his coaching career with Sacred Heart’s club team in 2012-13 before joining UConn’s staff the next year. He played a major role in the Huskies’ rise in Hockey East which has seen the team finish fourth or fifth in four of the last five seasons and reach the conference championship game this past year.

Pereira served as the Huskies’ lead recruiter and helped land the likes of Nick Capone, All-American Ryan Tverberg, and top prospect Matthew Wood.

UConn posted the new job opening on Tuesday. Under the preferred qualifications, the Huskies want someone who played Division I and professional hockey and also has experience with Hockey East. The team is expected to move quickly to fill the vacancy.