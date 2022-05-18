UConn football adds a pair of Power Five transfers

UConn football added some much-needed depth this week with the addition of a pair of transfers from Power Five schools on Monday: Chris Shearin, a defensive back from Missouri and Dajon Harrison, a wide receiver from Texas.

Shearin and Harrison are the fifth and sixth transfer portal additions to UConn’s class of 2022, and the only members of their position to enter as transfers in the class.

Shearin played minimal snaps as a backup at the cornerback position for Eli Drinkwitz at Missouri, appearing in two games in the 2021 season and earning three tackles. He stands 6-foot-2, 195 pounds with a solid frame, and is originally from Suffolk, Virginia.

The IMG Academy graduate should provide good depth at defensive back and could contribute right away an area with numerous question marks entering 2022.

Harrison was the No. 70 player in the state of Texas in the class of 2020 and originally committed to TCU before switching to Texas at the last minute. At 5-foot-10, 175lb, the Hutto, Texas native was a consensus three-star prospect.

After redshirting in 2020, Harrison made a single appearance in a Texas uniform, doing so in the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma in 2021. He will have four years of eligibility remaining at UConn.

Harrison joins a crowded receiver room at UConn led by Keelan Marion, who led the team in receptions (28), receiving yards (474) and touchdowns (5) in his freshman season.