The Xavier Musketeers took advantage of some rare UConn baseball mistakes as they beat the Huskies, 7-2, to open up the weekend series at Elliot Ballpark in Storrs, CT on Friday night.

David Smith had two hits and a RBI while Ben Huber smashed a home run for the Huskies in the loss.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

