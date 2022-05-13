Evina Westbrook and Moriah Jefferson signed by Minnesota Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx added a pair of former UConn guards on Friday, signing Evina Westbrook and Moriah Jefferson. The team originally signed Westbrook to a hardship contract — which allows teams to fill a roster spot while a player misses time — but that’s been changed to a year-long deal, according to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou.

Westbrook was selected in the second round (21st overall) by the Seattle Storm in the 2022 WNBA Draft. Though she impressed in the preseason with a total of 18 points, five rebounds, and three assists in two exhibition contests, the team ultimately waived her during roster cut-downs.

Meanwhile, Minnesota added Jefferson after the Dallas Wings waived her on Monday. She’ll join a Lynx squad that lacked a true point guard after the team released Crystal Dangerfield and, later, Odyssey Sims. Jefferson played just seven minutes in the Wings’ season opener after averaging 5.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 17.2 minutes over 29 games last season.

Westbrook and Jefferson join Napheesa Collier — who is currently out while awaiting the birth of her child — as former Huskies on the Lynx. Minnesota is now tied with the Seattle Storm (Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Gabby Williams) and the Phoenix Mercury (Tina Charles, Kia Nurse, Diana Taurasi) for the most former UConn players on its roster.

Elsewhere in the league, Dangerfield was released by the Indiana Fever following the conclusion of her hardship waiver. She’s now a free agent and can sign with any team.