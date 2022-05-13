Preview: UConn hosts Xavier in final home series of the season

UConn baseball will take on Xavier with a chance to clinch the Big East regular-season title this weekend in a three-game series at Elliot Ballpark in Storrs, Connecticut.

UConn is four games up on Creighton with six games left in Big East play, so their magic number to clinch the conference title is two — The Huskies need just two wins, two losses from Creighton or a win from them and a loss from Creighton to win the championship.

The weather should be fantastic, and even coming off a midweek loss vs. Northeastern, the hype will be high and the stands will be packed for the Huskies’ final games of the year.

When:

Friday, 7:02 p.m.

Saturday, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, 12:05 p.m.

Where: Elliot Ballpark, Storrs, CT

TV: FloSports

Radio: Mixlr

Warren Nolan RPI

No. 39 UConn vs. No. 69 Xavier

Projected Starters:

RHP Austin Peterson (9-0, 2.66 ERA)

RHP Pat Gallagher (7-3, 3.00 ERA)

RHP Enzo Stefanoni (6-1, 2.74 ERA)

What to Watch For