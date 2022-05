Northeastern scored nine unanswered runs on their way to a 9-4 win over the No. 13 UConn Huskies baseball team at Elliot Ballpark in Storrs, CT on Tuesday night.

David Smith and Matt Donlan both had two hits for the home squad which saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

Apple News users, click here to view story