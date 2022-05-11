Hassan Diarra transfers to UConn men’s basketball

Queens, New York native and Putnam Science Academy product Hassan Diarra is transferring to UConn men’s basketball. Diarra, who joins the Huskies from Texas A&M, will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Thank you Aggieland ❤️ Next stop Storrs pic.twitter.com/dMe50OOZJ9 — Hassan Diarra (@hassan_diarra11) May 11, 2022

Diarra was a 4-star recruit at Putnam Science Academy in the Class of 2020 and was a serious target for head coach Dan Hurley, but Diarra eventually chose to head to Texas A&M. In his two seasons in College Station, Diarra averaged just over six points per game and 31.8 percent from 3-point range in 58 games with the Aggies.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound rising junior ranked as the No. 167 best transfer on the market according to EvanMiya.com, and his brother Mamadou has been a member has been a member of the Huskies’ coaching staff since having to medically retire in 2019.

In both seasons at Texas A&M, Diarra was primarily one of the first players off the bench and used his size and length to establish himself on the defensive end. EvanMiya projects Diarra to continue to be an impact defensive player this coming season, and should serve as a formidable distributor off the bench to run the offense when Tristen Newton needs some rest.

With Diarra in the fold, the Huskies have replenished their backcourt depth with a serviceable and experienced bench player who can be an effective defender and run the offense. UConn currently has 10 scholarship players on the roster and three open spots available, though Hurley may be done in the portal after retooling the entire backcourt with the additions of Tristen Newton, Naheim Alleyne and Diarra. However, it is possible that the Huskies may add a reserve forward, as well.