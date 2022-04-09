UConn men’s hockey’s Ryan Tverberg named CCM/ACHA All-American

For the second straight season, UConn men’s hockey has an All-American. On Friday, Ryan Tverberg was named a CCM/ACHA East Second Team All-American, joining Jonny Evans as the second Husky to earn the honor in the program’s Division I Era (1998-present).

Tverberg had a breakout campaign as a sophomore with a team-high 14 goals to go with 18 assists and 32 points, both of which were second-best on the squad. Early in the year, he carried the offense with a five-game stretch in which he scored in every game and racked up eight points. While Tverberg went 12 games without scoring afterward, he closed the season strong with five goals and nine assists — including a four-point night at UMass on Feb. 19 — over the last 14 games.

Arguably the most impressive aspect of Tverberg’s season is this was supposed to be his freshman campaign. The Huskies brought him in after the first semester of the 2020-21 campaign after the NCAA granted all winter athletes an extra year of eligibility and he finished with four goals and three assists in 14 games.

Only eight other Huskies have ever been named All-Americans, seven of which came during the program’s Division III Era prior to 1998-99: Henry Geary (1986), Todd Krygier (1987-88), Bryan Krygier (1991-92), Chris Potter (1993), Bryan Quinn (1995), Ryan Equale (1996) and Erick Linkowski (1998). Evans became UConn’s first Division I All-American last season.