UConn men’s basketball 2022 offseason transfer tracker

Due to graduation and the transfer portal, the UConn men’s basketball team is experiencing the most turnover they have ever had under head coach Dan Hurley. Isaiah Whaley and Tyler Polley moved on after their extra year of eligibility, while RJ Cole and Tyrese Martin elected not to use theirs and turn pro. Combine that with guards Jalen Gaffney and Rahsool Diggins transferring and the fact that only one more 2022 recruit is coming onto campus in Donovan Clingan and it’s obvious that the Huskies will have to be active in the transfer portal.

With all of those departures, UConn has four open scholarships for next season.

Hurley and the Huskies will need to get a good chunk of scoring back through the portal to replace the gap that Cole and Martin leave behind. A big man would be nice too to ease some pressure off of Akok Akok and Samson Johnson, especially as Johnson continues to develop. Hurley has had success plucking talent from the portal — Cole and Martin are two perfect examples — and he will need to do it again for UConn to remain a contender in the Big East next season.

Below is a list of transfers that have at least received interest from UConn. This list will be updated with more targets and current target commitments as the offseason goes on, so stay tuned for updates.

Terrance Shannon, Texas Tech

Junior, 6-foot-6 shooting guard

Out of the literal thousand transfers in the portal, Shannon is rated as the best available according to EvanMiya.com. At 6-foot-6, Shannon played an important role in leading the Red Raiders’ defense, which ranked No. 1 in the country per KenPom. He ranked just outside the top 30 in Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating per Evan Miya, and would immediately transform UConn into one of the best perimeter defense teams in the country alongside Andre Jackson. He also averaged 10.4 points per game last season and shot 38.4 percent on 3-pointers in 84 attempts.

Shannon is a near-perfect fit for the Huskies’ needs, but then again, his skill set allows him to fit in just about anywhere. He has interest from multiple major programs, including Kentucky, North Carolina and Michigan State.

Andre Curbelo, Illinois

Sophomore, 6-foot-1 point guard

Curbelo is another highly-touted transfer, ranking No. 8 overall in EvanMiya’s rankings. The sophomore battled injuries this season, playing in just 19 games, but was one of the country’s best distributors as a freshman, where he was 27th in the country in assist rate. While Curbelo was banged up for most of the season, he did manage some big performances against elite opponents — dropping 20 points with six rebounds and three assists against Purdue and a 14-point, six-assist game against Iowa. Like Shannon, Curbelo was a Hurley target before they committed to their respective schools, so there is already some familiarity there between UConn, Hurley and Curbelo.

Curbelo’s biggest downside is he struggles as a 3-point shooter. He’s shot 16.9 percent from deep for his career, albeit on just 65 total attempts. Nonetheless, his athleticism and ball skills make him an intriguing transfer that has received interest from Gonzaga, St. John’s and Notre Dame, amongst others.

Antonio Reeves, Illinois State

Junior, 6-foot-6 shooting guard

Reeves is arguably one of the better pure scorers in the portal after averaging over 20 points per game for the Redbirds last season. The Chicago native also averaged 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season and shot over 38 percent from 3-point range on over 180 attempts. While the Missouri Valley Conference is not as competitive as the Big East, Reeves’ scoring ability would almost certainly translate and should be an instant boost to just about any offense in the country. Reeves has also received interest from DePaul, Memphis, Kentucky and North Carolina, amongst others

Tristen Newton, East Carolina

Sophomore, 6-foot-5 point guard

Newton would serve as a very competent replacement for a UConn team that has lost so much of its backcourt this offseason. While he isn’t a knockdown shooter from deep at just 33 percent, Newton is one of the best distributors in the portal after averaging five assists per game last year and finishing in the top 25 nationally in assist rate, per KenPom. He also averaged 17.7 points a game last season and was the best free-throw shooter in The American last season at 87.9 percent.

With his size and ball-handling ability, Newton could help soften the blow of the departures of both Cole and Martin. Newton has received interest from USC, St. John’s, Memphis and Creighton, amongst other schools.

Devin Carter, South Carolina

Freshman, 6-foot-3 shooting guard

Carter played one season with the Gamecocks, averaging 9.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. The Miami native showed flashes of scoring potential last season, scoring 20 or more points three times. Carter is an athletic guard with size that could handle point guard duties in a pinch — he had four or more assists seven times last season. He has UConn in his final six along with Arkansas, Providence, LSU, Oregon and UNLV.

Courtney Ramey, Texas

Senior, 6-foot-3 shooting guard

Ramey wasn’t used frequently on a talented Texas team last season, but still offers a valuable skillset for his last remaining season of eligibility. Ramey averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 30 minutes per game last season and shot over 35 percent from beyond the arc. Two years prior, Ramey shot 41.4 percent on deep shots in 116 attempts. His experience and ability to play on or off the ball offensively and is viewed as a stout defender by EvanMiya, who ranks him as the 17th-best transfer in the portal.

Ramey has received interest from numerous programs, including Villanova, Marquette, DePaul and Gonzaga.

Will Richard, Belmont

Freshman, 6-foot-5 small forward

Richard capped off a stellar freshman season with a 22-point performance for the Bruins in the NIT, where Belmont fell to Vanderbilt. He averaged 12.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game as a freshman and is ranked as the No. 15 transfer in the country per EvanMiya. Richard did shoot just 31.6 percent from beyond the arc last season, but excelled as a defender and shot 80 percent from the free-throw line. As a proven scorer with multiple years of eligibility remaining, Richard can provide instant offense and long-term stability for his next program.

Richard recently took an official visit to Florida, but has also received interest from Arizona and the Huskies.