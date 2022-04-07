UConn baseball rolls over Merrimack in midweek clash

The runs kept on flowing for UConn baseball on Wednesday afternoon, as it won its second game of the week 10-1 in dominant fashion against Merrimack.

The Huskies picked up right where they left off on Tuesday against CCSU, with three home runs in the midweek battle, scoring double digits for the second straight game.

Captain outfielder Erik Stock got the Huskies on the board in the first frame, with a two-run home run to the opposite field. UConn followed that up in the second with a three-run inning that included an RBI single from catcher Matt Donlan and a series of errors from the Merrimack defense.

Zach Bushling continued to have the time of his life in the five-spot in the lineup, going 2-for-3 with a third-inning solo home run, his third long ball in the past two games. Ben Huber tacked on a two-run double and Korey Morton hit a monster homer to left field in the later innings, concluding the Huskies’ offensive domination.

The Huskies rolled out a handful of relievers, as is typical during midweek games. True freshman Braden Quinn got the start and went three innings, earning his first win in a UConn uniform. Lefties Garrett Coe and Brendan O’Donnell combined for 2 1/3 scoreless middle innings, and freshman right-hander Patrick Sullivan struck out four in his 1 2/3-inning stint.

Redshirt junior Jimmy Wang made his first appearance of the season in the ninth inning, closing out the game without allowing a run.

UConn (21-7) will host St. John’s this weekend for its first Big East series of the year. Game 1 will be at 6:05 p.m. on Friday, April 8 with UConn’s ace Austin Peterson on the bump.