UConn men’s hockey lands BU transfer Ty Amonte

UConn men’s hockey added its third forward out of the transfer portal this offseason, landing Boston University’s Ty Amonte, according to a source.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 174 pounds with a right-handed shot, Amonte spent the previous five years of his career with the Terriers. He’s struggled with injuries the last three seasons that limited him to two goals and five assists in 24 games since 2019. The last time Amonte was at 100 percent in 2018-19, he totaled eight goals and eight assists in 37 games.

The Huskies believe if he can maintain a clean bill of health, he’ll be an impact addition. At worst, the two-time assistant captain will be a good locker room presence, so he’s a low-risk, high-reward pickup.

“He’ll have a chip on his shoulder,” a source said.

Amonte comes from a hockey family. His dad is Boston University star and long-time NHL player Tony Amonte while his brother, Tristan, is a sophomore with the Terriers. Tony is currently the head coach at Thayer Academy and is expected to be a candidate for the vacant position at Boston University.

Along with Amonte, UConn has also added forwards Adam Dawe (Maine) and Justin Pearson (Yale). The Huskies will continue to hit the portal for talent with a top defenseman expected to end up in Storrs, along with potentially another forward.