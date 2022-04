Destanni Henderson had a career-high 26 points to help lead the South Carolina Gamecocks to a 64-49 win over the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team to win the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN on April 3, 2022.

Paige Bueckers led UConn with 14 points while Caroline Ducharme chipped in with 9.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

