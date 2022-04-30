 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UConn offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark signs with Colts as undrafted free agent

The three-year starter signed a deal with $175,000 guaranteed

By Luke Swanson
Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog

Former UConn football offensive lineman Ryan Van Demark signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent on Saturday night, per his agent.

The offensive tackle’s deal included $175,000 of guaranteed money.

Van Demark has good measurables at 6-foot-7, and moved onto draft boards after a good pro day. He played 36 games in a UConn uniform over his four years on campus, making nine starts as a freshman in 2017 and failing to miss a start in the three remaining years of his career.

The significant signing bonus suggests that Van Demark has a good chance making the roster, if not the practice squad. He’ll have plenty of competition in camp after the Colts drafted offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann in the third round.

