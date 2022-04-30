UConn offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark signs with Colts as undrafted free agent

Former UConn football offensive lineman Ryan Van Demark signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent on Saturday night, per his agent.

Former UConn OT Ryan Van Demark is signing with the #Colts on a deal that includes $175,000 fully guaranteed, per his agents @NessMugrabi and @davidcanter. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

The offensive tackle’s deal included $175,000 of guaranteed money.

Van Demark has good measurables at 6-foot-7, and moved onto draft boards after a good pro day. He played 36 games in a UConn uniform over his four years on campus, making nine starts as a freshman in 2017 and failing to miss a start in the three remaining years of his career.

The significant signing bonus suggests that Van Demark has a good chance making the roster, if not the practice squad. He’ll have plenty of competition in camp after the Colts drafted offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann in the third round.