UConn women’s basketball falls to South Carolina in national title game, 64-49

UConn women’s basketball lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 national championship game, 64-49.

South Carolina set the tone early and often, outscoring the Huskies 21-4 in the first five minutes of each half. The Gamecocks also won the rebounding battle 49-24 — 21-6 on the offensive glass, which resulted in a 22-5 advantage in second-chance points.

Paige Bueckers finished with 14 points while Caroline Ducharme added nine. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had just four points while Christyn Williams was held scoreless until the final two minutes of the game. Azzi Fudd played 16 minutes while dealing with an illness, according to ESPN.

The Huskies struggled from the start. After the first quarter, they had more turnovers (5) than made shots (4) and gave the Gamecocks too many possessions, allowing seven offensive rebounds. UConn was down 22-8 after 10 minutes.

While the Huskies did make progress in the second quarter and went into the half down just eight, South Carolina opened the second half on an 8-0 run that extended its lead to 16. UConn responded with a 10-0 run of its own that featured its first two 3-pointers of the game to get within six points. But the Huskies could never close the gap any further.

The Gamecocks responded to put the game away. UConn couldn’t muster the firepower necessary to put up enough points in the little time remaining and South Carolina ultimately came away with a 15-point win — and the national title.

This is the first time the Huskies have ever lost a national championship game. The defeat ends the UConn careers of seniors Nelson-Ododa, Evina Westbrook, and Williams, who helped the program win eight conference championships and reach three Final Fours with one national championship game appearance.

The Huskies' 2021-22 season ends with a 30-6 record.