Chasing Perfection: UConn adds Lou number two

UConn women’s basketball made its first addition out of the transfer portal this offseason, landing Fairfield’s Lou Lopez Sénéchal. On this week’s episode, we discuss her fit with the Huskies, whether or not she’ll even contribute and how she could impact the team if she does play.

After that, we break down the change Connecticut’s NIL rules that could potentially allow for player jerseys and more. Finally, we close by discussing the WNBA Draft, Christyn Williams’ season-ending injury and the strong starts from Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Evina Westbrook.

