 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chasing Perfection: UConn adds Lou number two

The Huskies add a reinforcement from the transfer portal, the Connecticut Assembly approves a significant change to NIL while Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Evina Westbrook are off to good starts in the WNBA preseason.

By Daniel Connolly
/ new
NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament - First Round - Texas Photo by Scott Wachter/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

UConn women’s basketball made its first addition out of the transfer portal this offseason, landing Fairfield’s Lou Lopez Sénéchal. On this week’s episode, we discuss her fit with the Huskies, whether or not she’ll even contribute and how she could impact the team if she does play.

After that, we break down the change Connecticut’s NIL rules that could potentially allow for player jerseys and more. Finally, we close by discussing the WNBA Draft, Christyn Williams’ season-ending injury and the strong starts from Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Evina Westbrook.

Last episode | Episode archive

More From The UConn Blog

Loading comments...