Preview: No. 15 UConn baseball vs. Butler | 4 p.m., FloSports

When:

Friday, 4 p.m.

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Sunday, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Bulldog Park, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FloSports

Radio: Mixlr

Warren Nolan RPI

UConn: No. 57

Butler: No. 212

Projected Starters:

RHP Austin Peterson (8-0, 2.70 ERA)

RHP Pat Gallagher (6-3, 2.48 ERA)

RHP Enzo Stefanoni (5-1, 2.31 ERA)

What to watch for:

After 16-straight games in and around the Northeast, UConn baseball is set to exit the region for the first time in 20 days, taking on Butler in Indianapolis in a three-game series this weekend.

UConn remained ranked No. 15 in the D1Baseball.com poll, and could use a series sweep against a struggling Butler team to continue its conference momentum. The Huskies sit at 8-1 in the Big East, and will have to continue their winning run to have any chance at an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

They enter the series coming off a pair of midweek wins, a 5-2 road win against Northeastern, and an 8-4 win at home vs. Yale.

Although the Huskies have benefited from a weaker than normal schedule, their overall stats are still impressive. They rank fourth in the nation with a 2.92 team ERA and lead the conference in batting average, slugging, on-base percentage, and a number of other team categories.

Butler, on the other hand, has not had a smooth run in conference play. They’re 2-6-1 in the Big East, losing series to St. John’s, Georgetown and Villanova.

The Bulldogs rely on their small-ball offense to scratch out victories when they’ve been able to grab them, leading the conference with 74 stolen base attempts in 38 games. Graduate transfer Travis Holt is a one-man run machine for Butler, leading the team with 17 stolen bases, along with a team-high .295 average and 49 hits.