Preview: No. 15 UConn baseball vs. Butler | 4 p.m., FloSports

When:
Friday, 4 p.m.
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Sunday, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Bulldog Park, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: FloSports
Radio: Mixlr
Warren Nolan RPI
UConn: No. 57
Butler: No. 212
Projected Starters:
RHP Austin Peterson (8-0, 2.70 ERA)
RHP Pat Gallagher (6-3, 2.48 ERA)
RHP Enzo Stefanoni (5-1, 2.31 ERA)
What to watch for:
After 16-straight games in and around the Northeast, UConn baseball is set to exit the region for the first time in 20 days, taking on Butler in Indianapolis in a three-game series this weekend.
UConn remained ranked No. 15 in the D1Baseball.com poll, and could use a series sweep against a struggling Butler team to continue its conference momentum. The Huskies sit at 8-1 in the Big East, and will have to continue their winning run to have any chance at an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.
They enter the series coming off a pair of midweek wins, a 5-2 road win against Northeastern, and an 8-4 win at home vs. Yale.
Although the Huskies have benefited from a weaker than normal schedule, their overall stats are still impressive. They rank fourth in the nation with a 2.92 team ERA and lead the conference in batting average, slugging, on-base percentage, and a number of other team categories.
Butler, on the other hand, has not had a smooth run in conference play. They’re 2-6-1 in the Big East, losing series to St. John’s, Georgetown and Villanova.
The Bulldogs rely on their small-ball offense to scratch out victories when they’ve been able to grab them, leading the conference with 74 stolen base attempts in 38 games. Graduate transfer Travis Holt is a one-man run machine for Butler, leading the team with 17 stolen bases, along with a team-high .295 average and 49 hits.
