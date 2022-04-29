UConn defensive lineman Travis Jones selected by Baltimore Ravens in third round of NFL Draft

UConn defensive lineman Travis Jones achieved every young football player’s dream on Friday night, selected in the third round of the NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens at pick No. 76.

A three-year starter on the Huskies' defensive line, Jones led the team in total sacks, along with tackles and QB pressures among defensive linemen in 2021. His stock began to rise in 2021 with an invite to the Senior Bowl and continued to after an impressive athletic performance at the 2022 NFL Combine.

Jones is the 41st UConn player to be selected in the NFL draft since Walt Dropo in 1946, and the 13th Husky to be selected in the third round or higher. Offensive lineman Matt Peart was selected in the third round by the New York Giants in 2020, and went on to carve out a rotation role on their offensive line.

The Ravens went defensive with two of their first three picks in the 2022 Draft, selecting Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick in the first round and linebacker David Ojabo from Michigan in the third round at pick No. 45.

Despite UConn’s long history of sending a disproportionate number of players to the NFL, Jones is just the fifth Husky to be selected in the draft since 2015.

Offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark may be the next UConn player to be drafted, as he has been projected as a late-round pick.