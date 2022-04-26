QB Steven Krajewski transferring from UConn football

Quarterback Steven Krajewski announced he is putting his name into the transfer portal and transferring from UConn. After four years with the program, the redshirt junior will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Krajewski joined UConn as a three-star recruit out of Georgia’s Colquitt County High School in the class of 2018, recruited by Randy Edsall’s staff. He chose UConn over offers from Marshall, Syracuse, and Georgia State. After redshirting, he appeared in four games in 2019, throwing for 292 yards and a touchdown.

UConn elected to sit out the 2020 season and when it returned to action in the fall of 2021, Krajewski started the season as the backup behind Jack Zergiotis. But Zergiotis, who has also since announced his intention to transfer, could only hold on to the job for two games.

After the week one loss to Holy Cross, Krajewski stepped in and did an admirable job, including a three-touchdown (two passing, one rushing) performance in a close game against Vanderbilt and another in the team’s lone win of the season over Yale. He was splitting time, however, with true freshman Tyler Phommachanh, who seemed to be the future at the position for the program. Once Phommachanh got hurt, it opened the door for Krajewski to be the full-time starter for the rest of the season.

As new head coach Jim Mora took over, he added two quarterbacks from the transfer market in Cale Millen, coming from Northern Arizona by way of Oregon, and Ta’Quan Roberson, a former four-star recruit from Penn State.

Krajewski’s transfer announcement comes just a few days after the spring game. His departure likely means he was not factoring heavily into Mora’s future plans and is looking for an opportunity where he is more likely to be the starter. Phommachanh and Roberson are probably ahead of him on the depth chart and since both are younger than him, it doesn’t leave much of an opening.