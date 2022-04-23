UConn women’s basketball lands Fairfield transfer Lou Lopez Senechal

UConn women’s basketball has added some much-needed depth to its backcourt, landing Fairfield transfer Lou Lopez Senechal.

Very blessed and excited for this opportunity and to begin this next chapter! Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point — Lou LS (@Loulpzs8) April 23, 2022

“We’re excited to have Lou join our program,” Geno Auriemma said in a release. “She comes to us with a lot of experience and she’s a smart, tough, hard-working player. Lou is a great scorer and we’re looking forward to her getting to work in June.”

A 6-foot-1 guard from Grenoble, France, Lopez Senechal has one year of eligibility remaining. She was unanimously named 2022 MAAC Player of the Year and is a three-time All-MAAC First Team selection. This past season, she helped lead the Stags to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001.

As a senior, Lopez Senechal averaged a MAAC-high 19.6 points to go with 4.6 rebounds per game. She surpassed the 20-point mark 16 times and won the MAAC Tournament Most Valuable Player. In her Fairfield career, Lopez Senechal racked up 1,598 points (16.1 per game) and 470 rebounds (4.7 per game) while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three.

Lopez Senechal will join a backcourt that includes Paige Bueckers, Caroline Ducharme, Azzi Fudd, and Nika Mühl. With how injuries devastated the roster this past year, the Huskies needed another guard to provide insurance. Lopez Senechal can provide that as a wing/guard combo.