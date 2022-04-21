Nahiem Alleyne transferring to UConn men’s basketball

Over a week after picking up an exciting transfer point guard in Tristen Newton, Dan Hurley has pulled another backcourt player out of the portal in Nahiem Alleyne.

Alleyne, who played Virginia Tech for the past three seasons, ranks as the 80th best transfer prospect per EvanMiya.Com and will be eligible to play immediately. With this coming season and another year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 bonus year, he could remain in Storrs through the 2023-24 season.

He averaged 9.6 points per game last season and chose UConn over Memphis, Texas, Texas Tech, Georgia, and Georgia Tech.

At 6-foot-4, Alleyne offers significant size and shooting help for UConn’s newly revamped backcourt. The Buford, Georgia native is a 38.7 percent career shooter from the 3-point line, and shot 37.3 percent on 166 attempts last season to help the Hokies win an ACC Tournament title.

For reference, UConn had three players take over 100 3-point shots last season — RJ Cole (33.9 percent), Tyrese Martin (43 percent), and Tyler Polley (35 percent). The addition of Alleyne will allow the Huskies to spread out on the perimeter while Adama Sanogo operates in the post, and also gives Newton a sizable partner in the backcourt that should give Hurley more defensive flexibility.

With Alleyne in the fold, the Huskies' backcourt is in much better shape than a few weeks ago. Alleyne and Newton joining forces with Andre Jackson and Sanogo in the starting lineup should start to ease Husky fans’ fears after outgoing transfers piled up.

Even with these two impact transfers, UConn likely isn’t done adding players — the Huskies now have nine scholarship players and will be looking to further bolster their depth.