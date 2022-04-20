Christyn Williams out for the season with knee injury

Former UConn guard Christyn Williams’ first professional season is over before it even began. On Wednesday, the Washington Mystics announced Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury and will undergo surgery. Currently, there is no timetable for her recovery. The team did not provide any specifics about the injury.

“We are heartbroken for Christyn and will miss her greatly. She was off to a terrific start in training camp, and I know she will work diligently to make a comeback next season,” Mystics general manager and head coach Mike Thibault said in a release. “She will have our full support and all of our resources during her rehab. She is part of the Mystics family.”

Washington selected Williams with the second pick of the second round (14th overall) in the 2022 WNBA Draft. At UConn, she played in 132 of a possible 136 games. Williams missed one game during the 2020-21 campaign with an ankle injury and three games in 2021-22 due to COVID.

Paige Bueckers tweeted support for her former teammate shortly after news broke.

Comeback story is going to be CRAZY https://t.co/51jqapTSQj — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) April 20, 2022

Along with Williams, former Huskies Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Evina Westbrook were selected in this year’s draft by the Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm, respectively.