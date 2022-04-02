 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chasing Perfection: Championship game bound

The Huskies take down Stanford and will go for their 12th national championship on Sunday against South Carolina.

By Daniel Connolly
Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog

UConn women’s basketball is championship game bound. The Huskies defeated Stanford 63-58 in the national semifinal and advanced to the final against South Carolina on Sunday.

On this emergency episode, we break down UConn’s win by any means necessary, discuss Olivia Nelson-Ododa’s redemption and talk about everything else from the victory. We also preview the title game and explain why we’re both picking the Huskies to take home their 12th national championship.

