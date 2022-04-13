Akok Akok to transfer from UConn men’s basketball

UConn men’s basketball big man Akok Akok has entered the transfer portal, according to the Twitter account @VerbalCommits. Akok will have two years of eligibility remaining and will be able to play right away due to the NCAA’s new transfer rules.

Akok, a 6-foot-9 junior from New Hampshire, committed to the Huskies during Dan Hurley’s first season in Storrs and enrolled early in the spring 2019 semester. After practicing with the team to close out the 2018-19 season, Akok showed incredible promise as a shot-blocker and scorer as a freshman, averaging 5.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. His freshman season was cut short after suffering a torn Achilles tendon against Memphis, ending his first season and ultimately impacting most of the rest of his time at UConn.

Even though Akok was fully recovered from his Achilles injury this season, he dealt with foot injuries and struggled to find his way into the rotation. He played in 23 games this season and was an impact player on both ends while on the floor — he shot 46.4 percent from 3-point range on 28 attempts and blocked 25 shots on the season while altering countless others. He finished this past season averaging 3.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

The departure of Akok gives UConn just seven scholarship players left on the current roster, four of which are inexperienced underclassmen. The Huskies will certainly reload through the transfer portal this offseason and have already expressed interest in numerous options, but will need to replace a significant amount of contribution on both ends. Aside from losing RJ Cole, Tyrese Martin, Isaiah Whaley and Tyler Polley to graduation, the Huskies have also lost Corey Floyd Jr. and Jalen Gaffney — two guards that were expected to be significant contributors this season — along with Rahsool Diggins.