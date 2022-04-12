Corey Floyd Jr. to transfer from UConn men’s basketball

Corey Floyd Jr. will be transferring from UConn, according to 247 Sports’ Travis Banham. Floyd Jr. will have four years of eligibility remaining and will be ready to play immediately under the new NCAA transfer rules.

Floyd Jr. committed to the Huskies in January of 2021 as the 107th-ranked player in the nation per Rivals, selecting UConn over Providence, Rutgers, Miami, Wake Forest, Florida, and Auburn. He was originally a member of UConn’s fourth-ranked class of 2022 along with top-ranked recruits Alex Karaban and Donovan Clingan, before he reclassified and enrolled early, arriving on campus later that summer.

Along with guard Rahsool Diggins, Floyd Jr. is the second freshman guard to enter the transfer portal, and the third member of the 2021-22 team to enter the portal after Jalen Gaffney, another guard, entered in March. Gaffney was the backup to point guard R.J. Cole and Diggins played just 46 minutes in the season.

GRID UPDATE



I think all these guys are still on the team but can’t say for sure. pic.twitter.com/mUXsuO1IA8 — tcf15 (@tcf_15) April 12, 2022

The news comes after UConn hosted ECU guard Tristan Newton over the weekend. UConn may be recruiting some additional players but right now the backcourt is looking pretty empty for Dan Hurley and the Huskies.