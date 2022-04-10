UConn women’s basketball: WNBA Draft preview

The 2022 WNBA Draft is Monday night, with UConn women’s basketball seniors Christyn Williams, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Evina Westbrook all expected to be drafted into the league.

While this year’s draft class is regarded as better than last year’s among WNBA general managers, there still is not a lot of consensus on where players will fall outside of the top two picks. Williams is by most mock drafts a first-round pick, while Nelson-Ododa and Westbrook vary greatly between mock drafts. Here’s a look at where mock drafts have UConn’s three draftees falling:

Christyn Williams

ESPN: Round 1, Pick 12 - Connecticut Sun

SB Nation: Round 1, Pick 9 - Los Angeles Sparks

The Athletic: Round 1, Pick 6 - Indiana Fever

Bleacher Report: Round 1, Pick 9 - Los Angeles Sparks

Her Hoop Stats: Round 1, Pick 9 - Los Angeles Sparks

Just Women’s Sports: Round 2, Pick 14 - Washington Mystics

CBS Sports: Round 1, Pick 12 - Connecticut Sun

Williams by virtually all accounts is expected to fall somewhere in the first round, with The Athletic having her as high as the No. 6 overall pick. There’s a bit more consensus on Williams than on UConn’s other two seniors and it seems most likely that she’ll either land in Los Angeles or be staying in Connecticut.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

ESPN: Round 2, Pick 15 - Atlanta Dream

SB Nation: Round 2, Pick 23 - Las Vegas Aces

Just Women’s Sports: Round 2, Pick 20 - Indiana Fever

With many mock drafts only covering the first round, it’s a bit harder to find predictions on where Nelson-Ododa will be picked. She will most likely fall in the second round, with ESPN having her as high as the third pick in the second round.

Evina Westbrook

ESPN: Round 2, Pick 13 - Minnesota Lynx

SB Nation: Round 3, Pick 33 - Seattle Storm

Bleacher Report: Round 1, Pick 12 - Connecticut Sun

Just Women’s Sports: Round 2, Pick 23 - Las Vegas Aces

CBS Sports: Round 1, Pick 9 - Los Angeles Sparks

There’s really no consensus on where Westbrook, a projected first-round pick last year, will land in this draft. She falls anywhere from the first to the third round across various mock drafts. It seems most likely that Westbrook will come off the board early in the second round, but it would not be surprising to see her sneak up to be a first-round pick.

The WNBA Draft will air on Monday night at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN. Williams, Nelson-Ododa and Westbrook will not be among the 12 draftees attending the draft in person at Spring Studios in New York City, but should all expect to hear their names called on Monday.