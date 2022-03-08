Poll: How will UConn men’s basketball fare in March?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in UConn Huskies fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

UConn men’s basketball is enjoying their best season yet under head coach Dan Hurley, currently ranking No. 20 in the country and finishing No. 4 in the Big East. The Huskies open up the Big East Tournament play Thursday at Madison Square Garden, taking on the winner of Seton Hall vs Georgetown.

The Huskies have had their fair share of epic March moments, and will be looking to make another run once again for the first time under Hurley. Led by guard All-Big East First Team players RJ Cole and Adama Sanogo, UConn has won six of their last seven and is widely regarded as a contender for the Big East Tournament crown. They also project to be single-digit seed for the Big Dance, and a strong performance in New York City could push that seed even higher.

With tournament season just a few days away, we want to know who you think will be the key Huskies to watch in March. Will Jordan Hawkins take the next step and be a key bench piece? Could Cole put together a Kemba-esque run to the Big East title, or maybe even more? Take part in our React survey to let us know what you think.

