RJ Cole and Adama Sanogo named to All-Big East First Team

The Big East Conference announced its all-conference teams on Sunday, voted on by the league’s coaches.

Two UConn players were voted to the six-player All-Big East First Team in Adama Sanogo and RJ Cole. Additionally, Jordan Hawkins was named to the all-freshman team.

Sanogo leads the Big East with 8.6 rebounds per game and is second in the league with a 51.5 shooting percentage. As one of the conference’s best offensive rebounders, the sophomore forward has proven to be a lynchpin for UConn’s offense, including Saturday when he had 26 points and 11 rebounds, with a dominant first half. No slouch on the defensive end either, Sanogo averages 2.1 blocks, which is in the top five, and 0.8 steals per game.

Cole, a graduate student, is fifth in the Big East with 15.8 points per game and his 2.2 assists/turnover ratio is fourth in the league. Cole is the team’s primary ballhandler and first scoring option, especially when Sanogo is embroiled in foul trouble or if nothing else is working for the Huskies, proving to be a steadying veteran presence for UConn. Cole also has 1.2 steals per game.

Hawkins averaged 6.7 points per game and played 15.8 minutes per contest. One of the team’s best pure shooters, he shot 33.3 percent from beyond the arc and was third on the Huskies from the free-throw line, making 82.1 percent of his shots from the charity stripe. He missed the season finale against DePaul due to concussion protocols.

Player, coach, freshman and scholar-athlete of the year all will be announced on Wednesday prior to the first game of the conference tournament, while the defensive player of the year, sixth man award, most improved player and sportsmanship award will be released on Monday.