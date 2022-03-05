Big East Quarterfinals: UConn women’s basketball buries Georgetown, 84-38

UConn women’s basketball opened the 2022 postseason with a 84-38 win over Georgetown in the Big East Tournament Quarterfinals. The Huskies built on their streak of dominant performances to close out the regular season, holding their opponent to under 40 points for the fourth straight game.

Paige Bueckers led the Huskies in scoring for the first time since her return. In just 18 minutes of action, Bueckers scored 16 points, including a 4-of-5 performance from beyond the arc. She also added five rebounds and four assists in the game.

Three other Huskies joined Bueckers in double figures in the win. Christyn Williams scored 15 points, Aaliyah Edwards had 14 and Azzi Fudd added 11 points despite a cold shooting day for the freshman.

UConn started out the game quiet on its first few offensive possessions and Georgetown hit two triples early. The Huskies then responded with a 19-0 run to close out the quarter, taking a 16 point lead at the end of the first. UConn went on to outscore Georgetown 21-3 in the second quarter.

Williams went 5-of-5 from the floor in the first quarter, scoring 10 points in the opening 10 minutes — including three triples. She continued to lead the team at the half with 13 points and also added four steals. Fudd also reached double figures by halftime with 11 points, and Bueckers added four assists.

UConn’s defense smothered the Hoyas. In addition to allowing just nine points in the first half, the Huskies also forced 17 turnovers which they converted into 17 points.

Georgetown found some success from deep out of the break but UConn still outscored the Hoyas just 23-16 in the third quarter. Regardless, the Huskies headed into the final ten minutes with a 41 point lead. After much of UConn’s offensive success came from the perimeter in the first half, Aaliyah Edwards found success inside, scoring eight points in the third.

The Huskies kept it rolling in the final quarter to seal the win, with 13 of their 18 fourth quarter points coming from the bench. In total, UConn’s bench finished with 38 points, matching Georgetown’s total.

The Huskies will advance to the Big East Tournament Semifinals and meet the winner of Marquette and DePaul. They return to action at 3:00 pm ET tomorrow on Fox Sports 1.