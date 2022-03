Porter Schachle scored a breakaway goal to put the Vermont Catamounts up for good in an eventual 5-3 win over the UConn Huskies men’s hockey team in the penultimate contest of the regular season the XL Center in Hartford, CT on Friday night.

Carter Turnbull, Kevin O’Neill and Artem Shlaine scored for the Huskies.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

