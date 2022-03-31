Preview: UConn baseball vs. Kent State | 3 p.m., MIXLR/Boxcast

UConn baseball’s season rolls on this weekend in their last non-conference series before Big East conference play begins in earnest. The Huskies will take on Kent State in a three-game series starting on Friday in Kent, Ohio. Here’s what to expect.

When: Friday, 3 p.m. EDT

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Where: Schoonover Stadium, Kent, Ohio

TV: Boxcast

Radio: MIXLR

Projected Starters:

RHP Austin Peterson (4-0, 2.65 ERA) vs. RHP Richie Dell (3-0, 4.06 ERA)

RHP Pat Gallagher (4-3, 2.67 ERA) vs. RHP Rocco Bernadina (0-0, 10.70 ERA)

RHP Enzo Stefanoni (3-1, 2.70 ERA) vs. LHP Collin Romel (2-3, 6.07 ERA)

What to watch for