It took two overtimes, but UConn women’s basketball is heading to its 14th straight Final Four after taking down top-seeded NC State in the Elite Eight on Monday.

On this week’s episode, we recap the victory, discuss Paige Bueckers’ remarkable performance, Christyn Williams’ spark and Dorka Juhász injury. We also preview the Stanford game and explain why we don’t feel great about the Huskies’ chances.

