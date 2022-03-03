UConn no longer requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test to attend games

UConn will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend games, the school announced Thursday. Face coverings will also no longer be mandated but are still recommended. The decision comes as a result of “improving conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The new policy will take effect immediately for all UConn home athletic events, including those at the XL Center in Hartford.

“On behalf of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, I would like to thank all of our fans for your cooperation and good-natured, positive attitude towards our admission policy this season,” director of athletics David Benedict said in a release. ”Establishing a new policy midseason is never ideal, but UConn Nation met this challenge and continued to provide a boost to our student-athletes during competition. The environment related to COVID, particularly in our state, has showed vast improvement over the past month, and I’m looking forward to a strong finish by our winter sports programs.”

Also on Thursday, the Big East announced it will remove requirements for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend the conference’s women’s basketball at Mohegan Sun this weekend as well. Similarly, face coverings will be recommend but not required. UConn women’s basketball’s first game is set for Saturday at noon against the winner of Providence and Georgetown.