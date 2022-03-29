UConn baseball falls to Boston College

UConn baseball (17-6) lost a narrow contest against Boston College (10-14) on a frigid Tuesday afternoon, falling 5-3 in its third midweek home game of the year.

The Huskies generated traffic on the basepaths and got the potential game-winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning, but failed to convert enough of them into runs.

UConn got on the board first, as a three-base error allowed center fielder Erik Stock to come around and score easily on a groundout from Ben Huber. Boston College struck back quickly with an RBI double from highly-touted sophomore Luke Gold and took the lead in the fourth with a string of singles.

UConn responded with a Huber moonshot in the bottom of that inning to tie it up, but the Eagles once again answered back with a home run of their own from Cameron Leary to make it 3-2.

The BC pitching staff held UConn at bay for much of the remainder of the game. It was a bullpen day for the visitors, with four different pitchers combining to hold the Huskies to just three runs. Cole Chudoba got the start for UConn, going 4.2 innings with three runs allowed.

Boston College earned some breathing room after another home run in the seventh to make it 5-2. Stock drove in an RBI single in the eighth but the Huskies came up short despite their late rallies.

UConn will now travel to Kent State for a three-game series against the Golden Flashes, who hold a 9-10 record on the year.