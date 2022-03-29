Dorka Juhász out for the season after fracturing and dislocating wrist

UConn women’s basketball will be without Dorka Juhász for the remainder of the season after the senior forward fractured and dislocated her left wrist in the Huskies’ Elite Eight win over NC State on Monday night, according to head coach Geno Auriemma.

“The way it was described to me...she was falling down and she went to go catch herself with both hands, and when she came down, this part of her wrist (just below the hand) was completely, cleanly fractured and dislocated,” he said.

The injury occurred with 6:19 left in the second quarter. Juhász drove to the rim but was fouled and fell to the court, where she landed on her wrist. Her teammates immediately signaled to the bench for medical assistance and Juhász was taken straight into the locker room.

“I felt worse for Dorka because she didn’t play great the other night and hardly played at all,” Auriemma said. “The four or five minutes that she got in there today, she was the biggest factor in the game. She had an impact on every defensive possession, every rebound possession, every offensive possession.”

Ever since she arrived on campus, Auriemma has said Juhász could be the difference-maker in UConn winning a national championship. That was evident in the Huskies’ second round win over UCF when both Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Aaliyah Edwards got into foul trouble, leaving Juhász as the only frontcourt option.

She also would’ve played a big role against NC State as Nelson-Ododa and Edwards once again dealt with fouls. Now, UConn will have to face one of the best frontcourts in the nation in Stanford on Friday without her.

“It’s kind of par for the course for this particular season,” Auriemma said. “It could only happen to us three days before we play the longest, most athletic frontline, tallest group of players that exist in the tournament.”

Juhász averaged 7.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 19.8 minutes per game on the season. The Huskies will take on Stanford in the national semifinal on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET in Minneapolis.