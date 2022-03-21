UConn men’s hockey’s Jachym Kondelik signs entry-level contract with Nashville Predators

UConn senior forward Jachym Kondelik has signed an entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators, the club announced on Monday. It’s a two-year deal that will begin at the start of the 2022-23 season.

I am forever gratefull for all the friends and memories I have formed over these last four years at UCONN. With that being said I am exited for this next opportunity with the @predsnhl organization. I am forever gratefull for everyone who has helped me along the way! pic.twitter.com/lah1pXBdAJ — Jáchym Kondelík (@kondelik_jachym) March 21, 2022

Kondelik was a fourth round pick (11th overall) of the Predators in the 2018 NHL Draft. During his four-year career with the Huskies, he became the program’s all-time leader in assists (Division I Era) and points (Hockey East Era) with 28 goals, 76 assists and 104 points in 126 games.

As a senior, Kondelik led UConn with 21 assists and 33 points — the latter of which is second-most in a single season by any Husky during the Hockey East Era. He earned the Hockey Best Defensive Forward award and was named an all-league second team all-star.

During his freshman campaign, Kondelik totaled 22 assists — the second-highest single season total in UConn’s Hockey East Era. He finished with at least 20 points every year with the Huskies.

Kondelik is now the second former UConn player in the Predators organization, joining former teammate and Czech native Tomas Vomacka.