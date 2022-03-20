 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The UConn Pod: Basketball Blues

The Huskies’ first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament is definitely disappointing. It’s going to be an interesting offseason for this program.

By Aman Kidwai, Shawn McGrath, and PatrickMartin
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round - New Mexico State vs Connecticut Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies exited the NCAA Tournament in disappointing fashion with a loss to New Mexico State that frankly was not really close. The underdogs held a 10-point lead at halftime and while Dan Hurley’s squad closed in and even tied it up, they never held a lead in the second half and NMSU closed the game out relatively comfortably.

It’s a tough way to end a season that had lots of promise. Now that it’s over, many questions linger or are emerging about the state of this team next year. Is top assistant Kimani Young on his way out? Who will be the primary ballhandler next year? What kinds of players are they looking at in the transfer portal? Will next year’s team take a step back?

Aman, Shawn, and Patrick dive into these questions and more. Enjoy!

