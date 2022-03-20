The UConn Pod: Basketball Blues

The UConn Huskies exited the NCAA Tournament in disappointing fashion with a loss to New Mexico State that frankly was not really close. The underdogs held a 10-point lead at halftime and while Dan Hurley’s squad closed in and even tied it up, they never held a lead in the second half and NMSU closed the game out relatively comfortably.

It’s a tough way to end a season that had lots of promise. Now that it’s over, many questions linger or are emerging about the state of this team next year. Is top assistant Kimani Young on his way out? Who will be the primary ballhandler next year? What kinds of players are they looking at in the transfer portal? Will next year’s team take a step back?

Aman, Shawn, and Patrick dive into these questions and more. Enjoy!