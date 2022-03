The NCAA Tournament is finally upon us. UConn women’s basketball will look to finally take home its 12th national championship — the path to which starts on Saturday against 15-seed Mercer.

On this episode, we break down the Huskies’ seed, their placement in the Bridgeport Regional and their draw for the first two rounds. After that, we look at the rest of the region and go around the bracket as well.

