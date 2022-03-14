Dorka Juhász to return to UConn next season

UConn women’s basketball’s 2022-23 frontcourt just got a major boost. On Monday, Geno Auriemma revealed to the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce that senior forward Dorka Juhász told him she will return for her final year of eligibility next year, according to Hearst CT’s Maggie Vanoni.

Juhász participated in senior day festivities but at the time, said she hadn’t made a decision about returning for next season.

“Coming here, I already wanted to [take part in senior day]. It’s not really about my decision,” Juhász said on Feb. 25. “I haven’t made my decision.”

After spending the first three seasons of her career at Ohio State, Juhász joined UConn this summer. In July, she told The UConn Blog that she planned on using her two remaining years in Storrs.

“When I transferred, I’m definitely looking forward to having that two years,” she said in July. “It’s gonna be one by one. We’ll see how obviously this year goes but I’m definitely not looking forward to just using one year, I’m definitely looking forward to use two.”

Juhász has averaged 7.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 28 games while dealing with a host of nagging injuries throughout the season. At 6-foot-5, she’ll give the Huskies some much-needed height and experience in the frontcourt with Olivia Nelson-Ododa set to graduate.

Now, Juhász will headline a group of bigs that will include juniors Aaliyah Edwards and Piath Gabriel, sophomore Amari DeBerry and freshmen Ice Brady and Ayanna Patterson.