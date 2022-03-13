UConn women’s basketball receives 2-seed in Bridgeport Regional, to play Mercer in first round

UConn women’s basketball is a 2-seed in the Bridgeport Regional and will open against 15-seed Mercer in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Storrs, Connecticut. Assuming the Huskies advance, they’ll then take on the winner of No. 7 seed UCF and No. 10 Florida.

North Carolina State is the No. 1 seed in the Bridgeport Regional, and could be UConn’s potential opponent in the Regional Final with the Huskies’ 14th straight Final Four appearance at stake.

Mercer posted a 23-6 record this season and got their ticket punched for the Big Dance by winning the SoCon championship. If UCF, one of the top defensive teams in the country, can get by No. 10 Florida, it will set a rematch of old conference foes with a birth to Bridgeport on the line.

Assuming all seeds hold, UConn would then take on No. 3 Indiana in their first game in Bridgeport before a potential showdown with the No. 1 Wolfpack.

If seeds hold, UConn’s path to the Final Four is:



15-seed Mercer

7-seed UCF

3-seed Indiana

1-seed NC State — Daniel Connolly (@DanielVConnolly) March 14, 2022

This story will be updated throughout the night. Stay tuned!