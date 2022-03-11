SBN Reacts: Huskies fans want UConn and Providence to meet in the Big East Championship

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in UConn Huskies fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. Also, Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

After receiving hundreds of votes in our initial poll earlier this week, the results are in, and one thing is clear: UConn fans are looking for revenge against Providence. Huskies fans want another crack at the Friars, who beat UConn in the Big East opener at the XL Center but didn't get to rematch at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence due to COVID-19 issues within the PC program.

Out of four legitimate Big East contenders — UConn, Providence, Villanova and Marquette — 74% of voters picked UConn to reach the title game, while Providence was the second highest at 58%. Villanova, UConn’s opponent tonight, was the third highest at 35%.

As far as postseason play goes, 54% of UConn fans picked RJ Cole to lead the Huskies in scoring in March, and former Big East Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Polley to be the biggest bench contributor. So far, those two are already living up to the fans’ responses, as Cole tied for the team high with 17 points in the win over Seton Hall.

Polley fought off an illness to still contribute off the bench in the Big East quarterfinals, scoring six points in 16 minutes and hitting an incredible Jordan shrug in the process. So far, he’s living up to the fans’ expectations — 69% of fans had Polley as the Huskies’ best bench player for the rest of March.

As UConn takes on Nova tonight, 37% percent of fans had the Huskies at least reaching the semifinals. But more than half — roughly 58% — had UConn either reaching or winning the Big East Tournament championship. The Wildcats are certainly a tough obstacle to get past to get there, but the Huskies have already beaten them this season, even as head coach Dan Hurley was tossed in the first half of that game.

Regardless of UConn’s Big East Tournament outcome, most fans expect the Huskies to be a No. 5 seed or lower heading into the NCAA Tournament. While a conference tournament title would likely change that, most bracketology predictions currently have UConn as a No. 5 seed. With wins over the likes of Auburn, Villanova and two wins each against Seton Hall and Marquette, the Huskies certainly have the credentials to earn that seeding or possibly climb even higher.

