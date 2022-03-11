2022 Big East Tournament

Filed under:
- Stream
7 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Mar 8, 2022, 2:06pm EST
Mar 8, 2022, 2:06pm EST
-
March 11
SBN Reacts: Huskies fans want UConn and Providence to meet in the Big East Championship
UConn fans are looking for revenge after the Huskies lost to Providence at home earlier this year.
-
March 11
Takeaways from UConn men’s basketball’s Big East Tournament win over Seton Hall
Big performances from the UConn defense and Tyrese Martin propelled the Huskies to victory.
-
March 11
Big East Tournament Preview: No. 3 UConn men’s basketball vs. No. 2 Villanova | 9 p.m. ET, FS1
A Big East Tournament Championship berth is on the line.
-
March 11
UConn’s defense smothers Seton Hall in quarterfinal win
Despite a less-than-stellar performance on the offensive end, the Huskies were dominant on the other side of the floor.
-
March 11
UConn men’s basketball tops Seton Hall 62-52
The Huskies held the Pirates to 36 percent shooting in the Big East quarterfinals.
-
March 9
Tyrese Martin heads into Big East Tournament with chip on his shoulder
The senior was left off each one of the Big East’s all-conference teams.
-
March 8
Poll: How will UConn men’s basketball fare in March?
Can the Huskies make their first deep tournament run under Dan Hurley?