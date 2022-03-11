Three UConn men’s hockey players named Hockey East All-Stars

Three UConn men’s hockey players were named Hockey East All-Stars on Friday.

Sophomore forward Ryan Tverberg made the first team, senior forward Jachym Kondelik earned a spot on the second team while graduate goaltender Darion Hanson earned honorable mention honors.

Earlier this week, Kondelik also took home Hockey East’s Best Defensive Forward Award.

Tverberg become the second Husky ever to land on the All-Hockey East First Team after a breakout campaign in which he racked up a team-high 13 goals to go with 18 assists. He also established himself as a 200-foot player and finished the regular season with a +12 plus/minus, which was also tops the squad.

Last season, Jonny Evans became the first UConn player to be named a Hockey East First Team All-Star when he won the league scoring title.

Kondelik led the Huskies with 20 assists and 31 points to go with a career-high 11 goals. His 18 blocks were second-most of any UConn forward while his +11 was second-best behind only Tverberg. Kondelik became the Huskies’ Division I career-leader in assists and the Hockey East Era leader in points earlier this season. He is also one of eight Division I players at UConn to surpass the 100-point mark.

After being a Hockey East Third Team All-Star last season, Kondelik joined Max Letunov as the only other Husky to be a two-team All-Hockey East selection.

Hanson, meanwhile, backstopped UConn in all but one game this season and enters the postseason with a 2.33 goals against average and .919 save percentage. He earned his first shutout of the year on senior day during a 4-0 victory over Vermont. Hanson is only the second Husky goalie to earn a postseason accolade from Hockey East, joining Tomas Vomacka, who made the third team last year.

Hockey East will announce the finalists for the league’s Player, Rookie and Coach of the Year awards on Monday, March 14.

UConn finished fourth in the conference standings and will open the postseason on Saturday, March 12 when it takes on Boston University at the XL Center.