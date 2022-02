Lior Garzon had 19 points and Maddy Siegrist had 17 as the Villanova Wildcats upset the No. 8 ranked UConn Huskies women’s basketball team, 72-69, at the XL Center in Hartford, CT on Wednesday night.

Azzi Fudd had 29 points for the Huskies to lead all scorers while Christyn Williams chipped in with 24.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

